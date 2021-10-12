Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GRUB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 99,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average is $35.80. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

