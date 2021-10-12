JUST Market Cap Tops $171.00 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0757 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $171.00 million and approximately $145.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.08 or 0.00122973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00076335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,138.21 or 0.99939698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.65 or 0.06164362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUST is just.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

