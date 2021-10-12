Justin E. Mirro Sells 20,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 118,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,293,137. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

