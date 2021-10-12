Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Juva Life stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,122. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.
Juva Life Company Profile
