Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Update

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the September 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Juva Life stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,122. Juva Life has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48.

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

