K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Receives Outperform Overweight Rating from National Bank Financial

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT)‘s stock had its “outperform overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNT. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$6.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.75. K92 Mining has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$9.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 41.97.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

