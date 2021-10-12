Kansas City Southern (KSU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $283.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

