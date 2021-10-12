Karen G. Narwold Sells 1,337 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

ALB stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.32. 4,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $227.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.83.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

