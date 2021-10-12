Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $206,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $254,265.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.09. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $174.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

