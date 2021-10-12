Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 87.0% from the September 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.3823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.33.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

