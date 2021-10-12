Kava.io (KAVA) Price Hits $5.62 on Top Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Kava.io has a total market cap of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00096898 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.72 or 0.00415970 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012781 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00033626 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

