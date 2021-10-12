Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 4.9% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS) shares traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Kaya Company Profile (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

