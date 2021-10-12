Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after purchasing an additional 106,653 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,869,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,664 shares of company stock valued at $26,758,994 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.21. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

