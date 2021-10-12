Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 12,005 shares.The stock last traded at $19.99 and had previously closed at $19.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $786.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.88.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

