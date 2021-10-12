Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 5,840 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,372 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Regions Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 107.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,527,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,081,000 after purchasing an additional 309,571 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 399,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

