Kenton Jarvis Acquires 23 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Kenton Jarvis acquired 23 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 650 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kenton Jarvis acquired 18 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.74) per share, for a total transaction of £147.96 ($193.31).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 622.80 ($8.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 740.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,571. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

EZJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 820.50 ($10.72).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

