KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 566,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $11,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 81,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.84.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KEY opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

