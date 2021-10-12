KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $29.70. 6,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.05.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.88% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

