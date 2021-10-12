Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 65,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 76.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,981,000 after buying an additional 98,950 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kforce in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kforce by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

