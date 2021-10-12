Kier Group (LON:KIE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $114.86

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.86 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 115.20 ($1.51). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 114.80 ($1.50), with a volume of 710,469 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £512.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -574.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72.

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Construction, Infrastructure, and Other segments. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

