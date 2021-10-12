Kilroy Realty (KRC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kilroy Realty (NYSE: KRC):
- 10/12/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/6/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. "
- 10/5/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/29/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/22/2021 – Kilroy Realty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Kilroy Realty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 9/17/2021 – Kilroy Realty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. 534,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,459. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.27.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
