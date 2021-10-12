Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.