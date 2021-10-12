Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $73.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.45.
KRC opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $74.05.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,683,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,780,000 after purchasing an additional 407,831 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kilroy Realty Company Profile
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
