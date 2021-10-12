Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,277,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.68% of Kimberly-Clark worth $304,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

