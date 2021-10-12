Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 258.4% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Avenir Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.4% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 152,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. 330,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,253,895. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

