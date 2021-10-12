Kineko Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5,089.00 (KKO)

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Kineko has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,089.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00124975 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00077543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,277.99 or 0.99773426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.49 or 0.06191726 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 6,893,809 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.