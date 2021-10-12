Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Critical Contrast

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Kingfisher alerts:

This table compares Kingfisher and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

0.3% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingfisher and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingfisher 1 6 3 0 2.20 Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingfisher and Aiadvertising’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingfisher $16.57 billion 0.56 $763.03 million $0.77 11.51 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.51 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Kingfisher has higher revenue and earnings than Aiadvertising.

Volatility and Risk

Kingfisher has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 410% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingfisher beats Aiadvertising on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Aiadvertising Company Profile

AiAdvertising, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.