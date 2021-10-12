Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.23. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.