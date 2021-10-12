Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.40. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

