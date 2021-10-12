Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.30 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kirby during the second quarter worth about $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

