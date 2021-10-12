KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of KL Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. KL Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $16,582,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in KL Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KL Acquisition by 1.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KL Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after buying an additional 44,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $7,327,000. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

