Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $8.24. Klabin shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 34,200 shares trading hands.

KLBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Klabin in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

