Komodo (KMD) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001656 BTC on major exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $121.71 million and $6.68 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00197916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00123841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.50 or 0.00123011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000719 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002185 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,206,609 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

