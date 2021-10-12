Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.51. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 412. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.51.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

