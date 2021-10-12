Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Up 7,000.0% in September

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 7,000.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBAGF opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Get Koninklijke BAM Groep alerts:

About Koninklijke BAM Groep

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services in the construction and property, civil engineering, and public private partnerships (PPP) sectors worldwide. The company designs, develops, constructs, and maintains public, residential and non-residential, infrastructure, turn-key construction, and civil architecture and industrial construction projects; and provides project development, design, and engineering services, as well as rail infrastructure, facilities management, and property development services.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.