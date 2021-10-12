Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Given New €195.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from €189.00 ($222.35) to €195.00 ($229.41) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,495. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $39.68 and a 1-year high of $55.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.46.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

