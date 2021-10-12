Kore Private Wealth LLC Acquires 11,147 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 785,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,967,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

