Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,267.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.09. 372,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,566,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

