Kore Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kore Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,492,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,128,000 after purchasing an additional 857,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,867,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,289,000 after purchasing an additional 522,528 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,267,000 after buying an additional 4,108,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,009,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,679,000 after buying an additional 884,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

PG traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.84. The company had a trading volume of 189,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,789. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.55. The company has a market cap of $346.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

