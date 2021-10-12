Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,429,040 shares of company stock valued at $875,298,584. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $321.60. 794,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,278,368. The firm has a market cap of $906.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.71. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.