Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $38.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,739.80. 47,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,791.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,525.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,508.48 and a one year high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

