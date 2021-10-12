Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 1,561,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,579,620. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.