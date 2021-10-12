Kore Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $405.13. 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,211. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $294.79 and a 12-month high of $430.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $416.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

