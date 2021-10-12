Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.76. The company had a trading volume of 80,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,912,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.