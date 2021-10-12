Kore Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $436.95. 392,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,780. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $323.72 and a 52-week high of $456.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.08 and its 200-day moving average is $430.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

