Kore Private Wealth LLC Sells 748,321 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748,321 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.9% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Gold Trust worth $26,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.51. The stock had a trading volume of 381,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,941,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

