KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY) Shares Up 0.3%

KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBUY)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.76. 2,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 21,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 454,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,350,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares China Consumer Leaders Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $901,000.

