Krios Price Tops $0.0086 (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 373.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. Krios has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $24.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Krios has traded 389.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001263 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00111513 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $391.30 or 0.00700381 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Krios

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

