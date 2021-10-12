Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Short Interest Update

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 88.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,347,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KNOS remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Tuesday. 315,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,127. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
