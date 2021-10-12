Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.