Kusama (KSM) Market Cap Tops $2.78 Billion

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last week, Kusama has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for about $328.24 or 0.00582977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $116.14 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00063194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00124653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00077600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,229.36 or 0.99866100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.64 or 0.06194225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama launched on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.