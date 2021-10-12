Kwikswap Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $130,892.00 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $130,892.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.